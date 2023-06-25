Kalinovsky's regiment, against the backdrop of a snowstorm in the Russian Federation, calls on Belarusians to take action

18:16 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Belorussian regiment of Kalinovsky issued a call to the people of the country for active action. This volunteer unit, which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, addressed the Belarusian people, emphasizing that the time has come for Belarusians to fight for their freedom.

The representative of the regiment said: “I appeal to all Belarusian military personnel: do not participate in the internal conflict in Russia. This is a civil war that does not concern us. For Belarusians, something else is important - there comes a time when you will have a choice: to carry out a criminal order or to observe the oath that you gave to be loyal to the Belarusian people. In Belarus, we have a reserve that includes active and retired military, as well as ordinary citizens who are striving to free Belarus from dictatorship and occupation."

At the same time, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, also called for the closure of the border with the Russian Federation and the expulsion of Russian troops from the country by the forces of the Belarusian army.