Polish border guards announced shelling from Belarus

11:27 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

For the first time, fire was opened on Polish border guards from the territory of Belarus, the border guard colonel said. The service car, in which there were two servicemen, was fired upon. They didn't get hurt.

This was announced by Colonel of the border service Arkadish Tyvonyuk radio station RFM.

The incident happened a few days ago, but only now it became known to the public. So far, investigators have not been able to identify the weapon that was used to fire at the officers.



However, a border guard spokesman specified that the projectile "with considerable speed and kinetic energy" hit the border guards' car while they were inside. Experts suggest that an air gun could have been used. As a result of the shot, the frontal window was pierced, the projectile flew out from the other side. At that time, there were two officers in the car who could have been injured.



Prior to this incident, the Belarusian border guards, as a rule, limited themselves to throwing stones in the direction of Polish officers.



