Support for Sweden's accession to NATO increased by 13%

18:24 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The proportion of supporters of Sweden's accession to NATO has increased by 13%, according to TV4 channel, citing a public opinion poll conducted by the sociological center Sifo.



According to the survey, in May 2022, 51% of respondents were in favor of joining the Alliance, 21% were against, and 28% left the question unanswered.



In 2023, support for membership has increased to 64%, the number of opponents has decreased to 19%, and the percentage of undecided has decreased to 17%.



Political scientist Jenny Madestam commented on the results of the poll, calling it "historically the fastest change in public opinion."



Sociologists also noted an increase in the number of women who took a definite position on the issue of joining NATO.. If a year ago 38% of women were doubters, today this figure has dropped to 21%.



Recall that Sweden applied to join NATO together with Finland on May 18, 2022.. All countries of the Alliance, except Turkey and Hungary, approved the protocol.



At the beginning of this year, a scandal arose between Sweden and Turkey due to the burning of the Koran under the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that after this and other anti-Turkish actions, Sweden cannot count on support for its application to join NATO.



As a result, Finland joined the Alliance in a separate order.