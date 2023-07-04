Explosions thundered near Moscow, Russian media talk about drones

09:27 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

It is reported that on the morning of July 4, two unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly shot down by the air defense of the Russian Federation near the village of Valuevo on the territory of New Moscow in Russia.



This information was disseminated by Russian media and Telegram channels.



According to information from the Shot channel, two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down at 6 am near the village of Valuevo in New Moscow.

“Many people contacted the operational services, reporting the sounds of an explosion and visible debris falling from the sky. While there are no reports of fires or destruction on the ground, the data is being clarified. Currently, operational services have been sent to the scene," the Telegram channel said.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, the explosions occurred at a distance of several kilometers from the Moscow ring road (MKAD).



The TASS publication also reports, citing emergency services, that two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in New Moscow, and another was shot down in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.



Later, the Russian media reported that a drone hit the administrative building in Kubinka, Moscow Region. According to preliminary information, a military unit was attacked.