06:36 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Frightened Putin did not stop thinking for a moment in his usual manner: whom to substitute in his place now and how to get out of all this later. As never before, the faithful Lukashenka came in handy.

By putting up Alexander Lukashenko for negotiations with the leader of PMC Wagner, Vladimir Putin sought to avoid responsibility for the agreements and promises made to Prigozhin. This was announced on Saturday, June 24, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel by the press secretary of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Anna Krasulina.

She noted that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not really intend to fight with Prigozhin, since he has combat experience and many supporters, both among the military and the population of the Russian Federation.

"Putin, who had Prigozhin standing 200 km from Moscow, armed to the teeth, was ready to promise him everything. Just everything. Of course, in such cases it is more convenient to promise not by yourself, but by the mouth of Alexander Grigorievich. Why? Because, firstly, then it will be possible to blame everything on him: it was not me who promised, this is a question for Lukashenka. Secondly, Lukashenka will try and really promise even more, which Putin guaranteed," Krasulina said.

She added that Lukashenka probably lied when he "distributed promises."

"Everything that Lukashenka says is not only divisible by eight, it's better to change the sign," she summed up.

For Lukashenka, this was his "moment of glory". He said that Putin personally thanked him for the successful negotiations with the leader Wagner.

At the same time, pro-government political analysts of Belarus on the state television of the Republic of Belarus state that "Lukashenko allegedly did the unbelievable and that before that Putin did not believe in his ability to reach agreements with the rebel". However, as a result of a "difficult male conversation," Prigozhin accepted Lukashenka's proposal.