At least 100 Iranian protesters sentenced to death

12:34 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Iran, the death penalty threatens at least 100 participants in nationwide protests against the country's clergy. Among those sentenced to death are five women.



This is reported by the BBC and Iran Human Rights (IHR).



Defendants are denied access to lawyers and a fair trial, human rights activists say. The detainees are tortured to force them to accept false accusations.



Among the five women sentenced to death is human rights activist and Kurdish language teacher Moygan Kausi. According to the Iranian human rights organization Iran Human Right, she was accused of corruption on Earth and provoking people to immoral behavior using social networks.

“By issuing death sentences and executing some of them, the authorities want to force people to go home. It has a certain effect,” Iran Human Right director Mahmoud Amiri Moghaddam told AFP.

However, he added that the imposition of the death penalty on protesters is more likely to incite people to continue the protests than to end them.



The actual number of protesters facing the death penalty is believed to be much higher as the families of the detainees are being silenced about the real state of affairs.



At least 476 protesters, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed in Iran as of December 27, according to the Iranian human rights organization Iran Human Right.