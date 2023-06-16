PFEM has become a symbol of Russia's deepening isolation

12:42 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin's annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPEF) was previously a magnet for influential politicians and investors from around the world, but since the invasion of Ukraine, the forum has become a symbol of Russia's deepening isolation.

The organizers of the forum made every effort to attract major political figures, but even the leaders of Russia's post-Soviet neighbors decided not to participate, writes Bloomberg.





In light of the absence of European and American business leaders, the 26th International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg mainly brings together low-level officials from countries that are largely war neutral, including countries in the Middle East, Latin America and Asia.. The four-day event, starting June 14, shows how Russia is being forced to rebuild its economic relationship amid continued pressure from the United States and its allies to impose unprecedented sanctions.



As usual, press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin will speak at the forum's plenary session.



Where Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and then Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, have previously been distinguished guests, Peter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, has become the highest-ranking European guest this year.. He is expected to speak at a global energy panel alongside Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea.



Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, declined an invitation to the forum. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, will also not be present. Tokayev caused a stir at last year's event when, alongside Putin on the plenary stage, he publicly expressed his opposition to the Russian invasion.



Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska, who met with Putin in the Kremlin last month, does not plan to attend.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, will take part in a meeting on relations between Russia and Latin America. Zhang Hanhui, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow and leader of the Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia will be guests at a panel on bilateral trade relations. The section on Russian-Indian relations included only two representatives of Indian business out of the 12 speakers listed.



According to the program, the largest number of participants from abroad is expected from the Middle East. A group of UAE officials, including the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Tuk Al Marri, will be led by a delegation attending a meeting on trade relations with Russia.



Despite international sanctions, Russian oligarchs will attend the event, including Oleg Deripaska, Aleksey Mordashov of Severstal, Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Novatek, Vladimir Yevtushenkov of Sistema, and Russia's richest man, Vladimir Potanin. Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich, shareholder of RosAgro Plc and founder of the Letovo school in Moscow, will join the session on education via video link.



In years past, lavish parties featuring global artists such as Sting and Robbie Williams were a feature of SPIEF, with tycoons and state-owned companies vying for the most spectacular events.. Despite the ongoing war with Ukraine for 16 months, several parties are planned this time.



The forum is dominated by Russian officials and experts, although the program also includes representatives from countries such as Sri Lanka, Laos, Vietnam, Turkey and Thailand.



Representatives of the Association of European Businesses and the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia also plan to attend the forum, despite tensions between the Kremlin and their governments. The organizers decided to ban journalists from "unfriendly" countries from participating in the event.



On the SPIEF website, the organizers also reminded foreign visitors of the need to bring dollars or euros with them, as sanctions prevent the use of bank cards in Russia.