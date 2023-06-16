Peskov said that the Russian Federation will intervene if an uprising starts in Belarus

Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Waldemar Skrzypchak said that Poland is preparing for an armed coup in Belarus and participation in its military support. The speaker of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia would intervene if a coup began in Belarus.
Russia, according to Peskov, has "obligations to ensure the security of Belarus."
Peskov said that today Poland is a country unfriendly to Russia, whose leadership "is in hysterics of Russophobia" and seems to be planning to interfere in the situation in Belarus.
Earlier, Skshipchak said in an interview that if the Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful, then the armed Belarusians, who are part of the military potential of the Ukrainian army, will not lay down their arms.
According to the general, "if this uprising takes place, then Belarusians will definitely flee to Poland, and we must be prepared for this."
He also noted that the Poles have reasons to help the military who rebel against Lukashenka, just as they are now helping the Ukrainians.
