Peskov said that the Russian Federation will intervene if an uprising starts in Belarus

20:05 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Waldemar Skrzypchak said that Poland is preparing for an armed coup in Belarus and participation in its military support. The speaker of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia would intervene if a coup began in Belarus.

Russia, according to Peskov, has "obligations to ensure the security of Belarus."

"This neighboring state is our partner, ally and brotherly state to us. Of course, Russia has obligations to ensure the security of Belarus, which we will do in the face of such an obvious threat," Peskov said, commenting on the statement of General Waldemar Skshipchak, who did not rule out an armed uprising in Belarus.

Peskov said that today Poland is a country unfriendly to Russia, whose leadership "is in hysterics of Russophobia" and seems to be planning to interfere in the situation in Belarus.

"And we see that this state, hostile to us, actually openly speaks of its intention to interfere directly, in particular, by force, in the internal affairs of a neighboring state," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Skshipchak said in an interview that if the Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful, then the armed Belarusians, who are part of the military potential of the Ukrainian army, will not lay down their arms.

"They will go to Belarus. I hope this will cause an uprising in Belarus, this is what Lukashenka is afraid of. Let's get ready for an uprising in Belarus, because it will be. The thing is, we shouldn't sleep through this moment," Skrzypczak said.

According to the general, "if this uprising takes place, then Belarusians will definitely flee to Poland, and we must be prepared for this."



He also noted that the Poles have reasons to help the military who rebel against Lukashenka, just as they are now helping the Ukrainians.