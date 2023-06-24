First Oz death reported in Japan

19:07 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Japan, the world's first death was recorded after infection with the Oz virus, which is transmitted through the bite of a tick.

It is reported by Kyodo News.

The woman reportedly went to a medical facility in the summer of 2022 after she developed symptoms of the disease, which included fever and fatigue.. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia, but after the patient's condition worsened, she was hospitalized, and a tick was found on her right thigh.



The Oz virus, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo, is transmitted through the bite of the Amblyomma testudinarium tick.. Such mites are found in a large area of Japan.



It is noted that the woman died of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) 26 days after hospitalization.



According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo, there is currently no vaccine against the Oz virus.



The virus was first detected in 2018 in an Amblyomma testudinarium tick found in western Ehime Prefecture.



The institute reports that infection with the virus does not have to end in death, but more research is needed on its symptoms and danger.