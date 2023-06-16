World's first man with double leg prostheses climbs Mount Everest

15:45 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

43-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Hari Budha Magar, with prosthetic legs in both legs, conquered Everest. The man climbed 8,849 meters.



The former military man became the first person in history to climb Mount Everest with two prosthetic legs. According to him, he sought

inspire other people and change their attitude towards people with disabilities.

The journey to the summit of Everest took Hari Budhi Magar 11 days. The climbers' expedition was led by another former military man, Krish Thapa.



Hari lost both legs in 2010 in Afghanistan after stepping on an improvised explosive device.. According to him, then he believed that his life was over, but "golf, skiing, cycling and mountaineering returned confidence," writes the BBC.