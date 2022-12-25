The Pentagon has signed two major contracts for ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

08:25 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has made two major orders increasing the production of 155 mm artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On Thursday, December 8, according to Reuters.

According to the agency, the first contract was classified and signed with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., and the second - for $ 391 million was signed with IMT Defense Corp.

It is noted that an agreement on the creation of a new line for the production of projectile components, as well as for the manufacture of their bodies, was concluded at the end of November.

The agency writes that over the past months, the United States has tried to increase the capacity for the production of ammunition.. The army accelerated the process of acquiring weapons, which had a positive effect on the implementation of contracts.

In addition, the September resolution amending US defense budgets included more than half a billion dollars to invest in munitions factories.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine asked the United States to provide cluster munitions. The Biden administration considered this request for several months and did not flatly reject it.

