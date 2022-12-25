Georgian Penitentiary Service releases video from Saakashvili's chamber

16:20 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia has published recordings from video surveillance cameras installed in Mikheil Saakashvili's ward at the Vivamedi clinic. The reason for such an act in the department was called a high public interest, reports "Georgia Online".



The video contains footage from the Vivamedi clinic with different dates: August 9, October 4, December 12, but the date is erased on some of the scenes. Some shots show Saakashvili eating, walking around the ward and even arguing with the medical staff.



In the penitentiary service, Saakashvili is accused of "simulation".

As you can see, on December 12, Saakashvili is already moving with the help of a walker and looks exhausted..



At the same time, the penitentiary service claims that the video material "clearly shows the imitative actions of Mikheil Saakashvili, the purpose of which is to obstruct the administration of justice, mislead the society and international partners."

The state agency also accuses the ex-president of ill-treatment of staff and aggressive behavior.

Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze said that the penitentiary service released video footage of ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili

with the aim of "correctly informing the public".

The Center for the Rule of Law has criticized the Penitentiary Service for distributing footage of Mikheil Saakashvili.



According to the statement, distribution of such a recording "does not serve a legitimate public interest", "violates the prisoner's right to privacy" and creates a "danger of further deterioration" of his health.



On December 14, a court session on the case of Saakashvili was held. The lawyers of the ex-president of Georgia demanded his presence at the trial online, but he was not given such an opportunity. The reason was the lack of necessary technical means.



After that, Saakashvili stated that he was denied the elementary right to attend his own trial, and therefore, in violation of all Georgian and international norms, he was forced to go on a hunger strike.

"I am aware of all the risks, given my current state of health, but I will starve until I receive firm guarantees that I will be involved in my process at least via video link," Saakashvili wrote in a letter read to reporters by his lawyer Shalva Khachapurid .

A few hours later, Saakashvili announced that, at the request of the European deputies, he was ending his hunger strike.

“I received messages from European parliamentarians who categorically ask me to stop the hunger strike, so as not to give the relevant services a reason to claim that I am harming myself. At the same time, the EP deputies promise to mobilize all diplomatic efforts to protect my minimal rights," Saakashvili wrote on the leaves.

He also noted that he does not feel well because he deliberately did not eat, but because he was poisoned.



Saakashvili also said through his lawyer that from today he would no longer consume products that had passed through the hands of the penitentiary system. He will only receive food brought by family members or a lawyer.