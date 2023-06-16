Pedro Sanchez announces the dissolution of Spain's parliament after electoral failure

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has decided to dissolve Parliament following the failure of his party, the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), in the elections.
This information is reported by Reuters on Monday, May 29.
After the dissolution of parliament, early parliamentary elections were scheduled to be held on 23 July.
Ahead of this decisive move, Sánchez's Socialist Workers' Party was defeated in local elections in Spain..
The conservative People's Party (PP) won in several important municipalities and regions of the country.
