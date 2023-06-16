Pashinyan reiterated his readiness to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Armenia is ready to officially recognize the territorial integrity of 86.6 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Azerbaijan, which includes the important region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a press conference, reports "Armenpress"
He stressed that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed in the format of the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue. The Prime Minister stressed that it is important for Armenia to create international guarantees for these negotiations.
