Pashinyan reiterated his readiness to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

15:33 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Armenia is ready to officially recognize the territorial integrity of 86.6 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Azerbaijan, which includes the important region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a press conference, reports "Armenpress"

"If Azerbaijan and I understand each other correctly on this issue, then Armenia will recognize 86.6 thousand square kilometers of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, provided that Azerbaijan recognizes 29,800 square kilometers. km," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed in the format of the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue. The Prime Minister stressed that it is important for Armenia to create international guarantees for these negotiations.