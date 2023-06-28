Croatian parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

15:08 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Croatian Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide committed against the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.



The head of the Foreign Ministry expressed his sincere gratitude to the Croatian deputies for the decision taken, which recognizes the terrible events of those years.

"I feel sincere gratitude to the Croatian Parliament for the commemoration of the millions of victims, which is manifested through this historic vote. The global recognition of the Holodomor genocide is constantly increasing, and this is very important," the minister said.



The Holodomor is an artificially created famine organized by the Stalinist repressive regime during the period of active collectivization, i.e.. forced selection of private property and the formation of collective farms.