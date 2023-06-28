Croatian parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

The Croatian Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide committed against the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.
The head of the Foreign Ministry expressed his sincere gratitude to the Croatian deputies for the decision taken, which recognizes the terrible events of those years.
The Holodomor is an artificially created famine organized by the Stalinist repressive regime during the period of active collectivization, i.e.. forced selection of private property and the formation of collective farms.
