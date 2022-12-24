The Pope urged to celebrate Christmas more modestly, and transfer the money to Ukraine

16:35 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The pontiff urged to pray for the Ukrainian people, who suffer a lot. Pope Francis urged believers to celebrate Christmas more modestly, and to transfer the saved funds to Ukraine. He said this during a general audience on Wednesday, December 14, Vatican News reports The pontiff urged to pray for the Ukrainian people, who suffer a lot.

"To celebrate Christmas, to arrange a holiday is wonderful. But let's spend a modest Christmas, with modest gifts. And we will send the savings to the Ukrainian people who need it. There is great suffering, there they are starving and suffering from the cold. Many people are dying because there are no doctors and medical staff around," Pope Francis said.

He called to celebrate Christmas with the people of Ukraine in their hearts.