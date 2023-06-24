Panic in the Kremlin: Putin does not rule out the start of a civil war - media

10:04 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Immediately, after Yevgeny Prigozhin's statement about a campaign against Russia for a showdown with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, panic began in the Putin administration. On the evening of Friday, June 23, the "Kremlin elders" had no time for sleep. This is reported by the Russian edition of Important Stories, citing a source close to the administration of the President of the Russian Federation.

"There is a panic in the presidential administration, they do not exclude the scenario of the start of a civil war," the message says.

The source of the publication added that a week ago there was information in the Presidential Administration that Prigozhin was preparing something.. They believe that the video with the alleged consequences of a missile attack on the location of the PMC Wagner is a staging.

Recall that on Friday evening, Prigozhin’s statements appeared on Telegram channels accusing the Russian Ministry of Defense of a missile attack on the Wagner PMC camps. After that, Prigozhin announced that he was withdrawing his forces from the front and was leading them to deal with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.