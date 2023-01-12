Ozone layer could recover in two decades - UN study

14:51 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The ozone layer can recover in two decades, researchers from the United Nations have concluded, writes BBC.



Human actions over the past 36 years have contributed to reducing damage to the ozone layer. An international agreement in 1987 to stop the use of harmful chemicals that damaged the layer was successful, according to the UN's main assessment.



The largest hole in the ozone layer was recorded in 2000 over Antarctica (the hole was the size of three Greenlands).



According to the UN conclusions, if people act in this way in the future, the ozone layer will be completely restored at different points and in different places. In 2066, a renewal is predicted over Antarctica, where ozone depletion has been the greatest. In 2045 - over the Arctic, and in about two decades - everywhere.



The ozone layer is a thin part of the earth's atmosphere that absorbs most of the sun's ultraviolet radiation. It began to collapse in the 1970s. Ultraviolet radiation can reach the surface of the Earth and cause potential harm to people and other living things.. UV rays can damage DNA and cause sunburn, increasing the long-term risk of problems like skin cancer.