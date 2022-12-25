Cancellation of Putin's press conference may be related to anti-war sentiment in Russia - British intelligence

The cancellation of a large press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin may be due to fears of an "unauthorized discussion" of the Russian war against Ukraine.
This was written by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense in a report on December 13.
The Kremlin announced yesterday that President Putin will not be holding his annual wrap-up press conference.. This will happen for the first time in 10 years.
British intelligence believes the cancellation is likely due to concerns about growing anti-war sentiment in Russia.
Since 2001, Vladimir Putin has been holding a big press conference on New Year's Eve.. The event was not held only from 2009 to 2011, when he was the Prime Minister of Russia. Since Putin's return to the Kremlin in 2012, press conferences have been held every year in December and lasted about 4 hours on average.
