Cancellation of Putin's press conference may be related to anti-war sentiment in Russia - British intelligence

14:13 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The cancellation of a large press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin may be due to fears of an "unauthorized discussion" of the Russian war against Ukraine.



This was written by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense in a report on December 13.



The Kremlin announced yesterday that President Putin will not be holding his annual wrap-up press conference.. This will happen for the first time in 10 years.

The press conference has become a major event in Putin's public speaking calendar and has often been used as an opportunity to demonstrate Putin's alleged openness .

British intelligence believes the cancellation is likely due to concerns about growing anti-war sentiment in Russia.

"While questions for the press conference are almost certainly screened ahead of time, the event's cancellation appears to be due to growing concerns about rising anti-war sentiment in Russia.. The Kremlin, most likely, is very afraid that any event involving Putin may be accompanied by unauthorized discussions about a "special military operation," the report adds.

Since 2001, Vladimir Putin has been holding a big press conference on New Year's Eve.. The event was not held only from 2009 to 2011, when he was the Prime Minister of Russia. Since Putin's return to the Kremlin in 2012, press conferences have been held every year in December and lasted about 4 hours on average.