Huge oil field discovered in eastern Turkey

16:00 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A new oil field has been discovered in eastern Turkey, in areas bordering Iraq, the potential of which may exceed the reserves of the largest Gabar field by five times..



This information was published on June 16 by the Sabah newspaper.



According to the publication, preliminary exploration work has already begun in the area of Mount Kato, which is located between the provinces of Shirnak and Hakkari.



Sabah notes that the quality of the discovered oil can be compared with the Arabian oil, that is, the most precious in the world, and have minimal impurities.



In early May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of an oil field near the Gabar mountain range with a daily production of about 100,000 barrels.



The total value of its reserves is estimated at about $70 billion.



In recent years, Turkey has been actively exploring gas and oil fields on its territory, as well as in the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.