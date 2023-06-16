Mobile internet shutdown in Senegal: a measure against the spread of violence

08:19 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The government of Senegal has introduced a temporary shutdown of mobile Internet in certain regions of the country in order to stop the violence that has engulfed the state.



This information is reported by Reuters, referring to a statement by the government of Senegal.

"Due to the spread of hate and the spread of deceptive messages, mobile internet will be temporarily disabled at certain hours of the day," the official statement said.



The government did not give exact dates or locations where the ban would take effect, but residents of the capital Dakar said they had no mobile internet access after Sunday afternoon, when protests are usually at their most intense.



Reuters notes that last week the Senegalese government already restricted access to some instant messengers, but many people were able to bypass this restriction.. In this regard, it was decided to significantly expand the ban.



Clashes continue in Senegal between police and opposition supporters over the sentencing of former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko. At least 16 people have already died as a result of these protests.