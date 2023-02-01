Refusal of Russian gas: Bulgaria began construction of a gas line with Serbia

17:56 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Construction of a gas line between Bulgaria and Serbia, in the future will allow Serbia to abandon Russian gas. It is reported by Reuters.



Bulgaria's Energy Minister Rosen Hristov said the 170-kilometer gas pipeline, which was long delayed and now very urgent, is expected to be put into operation by the end of the year.



It is reported that Bulgaria plans to build a 62-kilometer section of the gas pipeline on its territory by the end of October, Serbia, which began construction in February last year, also plans to have its section ready by autumn.



The new pipeline, partly funded by European Union assistance, will give Serbia access to non-Russian supplies from the Southern Gas Corridor and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Greece and Turkey.



Currently, the only gas branch between the two countries is the transportation of Russian gas from the Turkish Stream gas pipeline to Serbia.



Bulgaria, which was cut off from Russian gas imports last April, has opened a new gas interconnection line with Greece, which currently transports 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year.. Sofia has also entered into a long-term deal with Turkey to import LNG.