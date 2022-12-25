Alibaba founder Jack Ma left China and lives in Japan

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has left China amid government pressure on tech companies.
This is reported by the Financial Times.
Two years ago, at a conference in Shanghai, Ma criticized the Chinese government for its regulatory measures. After that, he began to rarely appear in public.
Anonymous sources of the publication said that the last six months, the businessman and his family have been living in the center of Tokyo.
The publication notes that now Ma combines business and leisure, visits ski resorts and makes regular trips to the United States and Israel.
