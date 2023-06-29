OpenAI opens its first overseas office in London

OpenAI, the US company behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot, has announced plans to open an overseas office in London, UK.
This news is transmitted by the BBC information portal.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the move represents "an opportunity to bring in outstanding talent from around the world."
The first office of the company outside the US will be opened in London.
In May of this year, at an event at University College London, Sam Altman emphasized that artificial intelligence can create new jobs and reduce social inequalities.
In turn, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said that artificial intelligence has the potential to "positively affect the future of humanity" and "provide the best results for the people of the UK, being applied in various areas to improve public services."
