UN to verify information on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

10:34 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The UN Secretariat is studying information about the supply of attack drones by Iran to Russia. This was stated at a meeting of the Security Council by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.



According to her, the UN leadership received letters from Ukraine, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States about the need to verify information about the transfer of UAVs from Iran to the Russian Federation, which contradicts the UN Security Council resolution.

"In their letters, five countries have also asked for an inspection, " DiCarlo said.

She noted that the representative of Iran denies the supply of drones to Russia, and Russia expressed "serious concern about the requests of these member states."



According to her, the secretariat is studying the available information, the findings will be notified to the Security Council "if necessary in due time."



On October 21, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Ukraine. In particular, it was about the use of Iranian drones by the Russian Federation against the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine.. Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslitsa said that Ukraine had invited UN experts for consultations on countering Iranian drones.