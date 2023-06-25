Russian oligarchs and politicians leave Moscow en masse on private jets - rossmedia

Russian oligarchs and politicians are leaving Moscow in private jets, according to Russian media, and some of them have already landed outside the Russian Federation.
Specifically, an Il-96-300PU flew from Moscow towards St. Petersburg, which serves as the presidential aircraft of Vladimir Putin and is equipped with an army command and control system. However, this aircraft disappeared from radar near Tver.
The departure of the second presidential aircraft Tu-214PU from Moscow to St. Petersburg at 14:44 was also noticed. This aircraft also has military equipment in case of an armed conflict and disappeared from radar over Gatchina.
Oligarch Arkady Rotenberg used his Bombardier BD-700 business jet, which took off from Moscow today at 11:30 am and landed in Baku at 15:04 Moscow time. This flight was planned last night.
The plane of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov also left Moscow at 7 am and landed in Turkish Dalaman at 12:06 pm.
Another business jet owned by oligarch Vladimir Potanin, the Gulfstream G650, is waiting to depart Moscow for Istanbul today at 17:00.
It is also worth noting that the Bombardier Global Express XLS, owned by the state company Inter RAO, and driven by Boris Kovalchuk, the son of a friend of Vladimir Putin, also took off from Moscow and landed in St. Petersburg around 15:00 Moscow time.
However, it will be difficult for ordinary citizens of Russia to leave the country today , as airfare to visa-free countries has increased significantly, and there are practically no tickets left to popular destinations such as Istanbul, Astana and Tbilisi.
