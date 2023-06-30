Accused of espionage: Russian hockey player detained in Poland

10:59 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Poland, a Russian hockey player was detained by the local internal security agency. He is accused of spying for Russia.

The Polish Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro announced the detention of the Russian on his Twitter page.

“Caught a spy acting under the guise of an athlete. the Russian was a player of the club of the 1st league. This is already the 14th detained member of the spy network we uncovered,” the prosecutor general wrote.

The athlete's name has not been released.

The Polish side claims that the Russian carried out the tasks assigned by the special services of the Russian Federation on Polish territory, among other things, he collected information about critical infrastructure in several voivodeships.