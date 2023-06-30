Accused of espionage: Russian hockey player detained in Poland

In Poland, a Russian hockey player was detained by the local internal security agency. He is accused of spying for Russia.
The Polish Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro announced the detention of the Russian on his Twitter page.
The athlete's name has not been released.
The Polish side claims that the Russian carried out the tasks assigned by the special services of the Russian Federation on Polish territory, among other things, he collected information about critical infrastructure in several voivodeships.
