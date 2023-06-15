Escalation in Kosovo: about 25 NATO peacekeepers were injured

06:40 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the north of partially recognized Kosovo, on May 29, clashes broke out between the police and the Serb population of the region.. As a result of the clashes, about 25 NATO KFOR peacekeepers (including 11 Italians), who are responsible for ensuring stability in the region, were injured.

The clashes, which began last week, stemmed from the refusal of local Serbs to participate in April's regional elections and recognize their results, which resulted in ethnic Albanians leading cities in northern Kosovo, predominantly populated by Serbs.

"According to witnesses, in Zvecan, one of the cities, the Kosovo police, staffed by ethnic Albanians, scattered tear gas to fight off a crowd of Serbs who broke through the security barricade and tried to enter the city hall," the report says.

The publication writes that at the same time, Serbian protesters in Zvecan used tear gas and stun grenades against NATO soldiers.. They also painted their vehicles with the letters "Z", which the Russian military has been marking their equipment with since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



At the same time, in the city of Leposavici, located near the border with Serbia, American peacekeeping troops in equipment for

riots placed barbed wire around the town hall to protect it from hundreds of angry Serbs.

The commander of the NATO mission, Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, who personally monitors the development of the situation in Kosovo, said that unjustified strikes against KFOR units are unacceptable, and they will continue to carry out their mandate impartially.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attacks against the NATO mission.

"I express my strongest condemnation of the attack that took place against the KFOR mission, which also involved soldiers from other countries. What is happening is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. We will not tolerate further attacks. The Italian government's commitment to peace and stability in the Western Balkans is at its highest and we will continue to work with our allies," Meloni said.

After the clashes, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed a message to the people.

NATO condemns violence during clashes in northern partly recognized Kosovo

"NATO strongly condemns the unprovoked attacks on KFOR troops in northern Kosovo, in which several of them were injured. Such attacks are absolutely unacceptable.. The violence must stop immediately," the statement said.

NATO called on all parties to refrain from actions that further fuel tensions and to engage in dialogue.

"KFOR will take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure environment and continue to act with impartiality, in accordance with its mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999," the statement said.

In turn, Vucic criticized the actions of the Kosovo police and in particular the NATO-led UN peacekeeping force (KFOR) and appealed to the representatives of the "Big Five" - the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy - with a request to hold a meeting due to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo. He intends to ask these countries to "understand their children."