Escalation in Kosovo: about 25 NATO peacekeepers were injured

In the north of partially recognized Kosovo, on May 29, clashes broke out between the police and the Serb population of the region.. As a result of the clashes, about 25 NATO KFOR peacekeepers (including 11 Italians), who are responsible for ensuring stability in the region, were injured.
⚡️ #BREAKING NATO confirms that 25 “NATO peacekeepers” injured in clashes in northern Kosovo — statement pic.twitter.com/M6EDDN0X6P— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 29, 2023
It is reported by Reuters.
The clashes, which began last week, stemmed from the refusal of local Serbs to participate in April's regional elections and recognize their results, which resulted in ethnic Albanians leading cities in northern Kosovo, predominantly populated by Serbs.
The publication writes that at the same time, Serbian protesters in Zvecan used tear gas and stun grenades against NATO soldiers.. They also painted their vehicles with the letters "Z", which the Russian military has been marking their equipment with since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
riots placed barbed wire around the town hall to protect it from hundreds of angry Serbs.
The commander of the NATO mission, Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, who personally monitors the development of the situation in Kosovo, said that unjustified strikes against KFOR units are unacceptable, and they will continue to carry out their mandate impartially.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attacks against the NATO mission.
After the clashes, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed a message to the people.
NATO condemns violence during clashes in northern partly recognized Kosovo
NATO called on all parties to refrain from actions that further fuel tensions and to engage in dialogue.
In turn, Vucic criticized the actions of the Kosovo police and in particular the NATO-led UN peacekeeping force (KFOR) and appealed to the representatives of the "Big Five" - the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy - with a request to hold a meeting due to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo. He intends to ask these countries to "understand their children."
