UAE announces shipment of about 2,500 household power generators to Ukraine

12:49 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the shipment of about 2,500 household electric generators to Ukraine, of which half will be transferred in the near future. This was announced on Saturday, December 24, by the state news agency WAM.

It is noted that household generators with a capacity of 3.5 to 8 kilowatts are planned to be transferred to civilians affected by "the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which disrupted the energy infrastructure and caused power outages."

"This assistance to Ukraine stems from the UAE's belief in the importance of human solidarity, especially in the event of conflict, and is part of the country's ongoing efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukrainian crisis," said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister for International Cooperation.

According to her, about 1,200 generators have already been sent to Poland, the rest will be delivered by January.. The supply of generators is part of a $100 million humanitarian aid package provided by the UAE government to the civilian population of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Latvia will allocate €560,000 for generators for the Ukrainian media.

Recall that in early December, Ukraine and the UAE began negotiations on concluding an agreement on a comprehensive economic partnership.