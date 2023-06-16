The UAE has increased its imports of Russian gold, becoming a key trading center

15:53 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates has taken a key position in the Russian gold trade after traditional export routes were cut off by sanctions.

According to Russian customs data, in 2022 the UAE imported more than 75 tons of Russian gold worth $4.3 billion. By comparison, the UAE only imported 1.3 tons in 2021.



The next largest destinations for Russian gold are China and Türkiye; each of the countries imported about 20 tons from February 24, 2022 to March 3, 2023. According to customs data, during this period, the UAE, Turkey and China accounted for 99.8% of Russian gold exports.



Against the backdrop of such statistics, experts warn of risks: Russian gold may be melted down and again enter the US and European markets in a disguised form.