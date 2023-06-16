New stage of "special operation": drones attacked Moscow

09:33 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Tonight, about 25 drones attacked Moscow. Most of them were shot down on approach, but 3 drones hit residential buildings on Leninsky Prospekt, Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that as a result of the UAV attack, "several buildings suffered minor damage." At the same time, he pointed out that for security reasons, residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by a UAV were evacuated for the duration of the emergency services.

Subsequently, fragments similar to parts of a drone were found at the scene of the incident, after which the area was cordoned off.

GPS jamming in the city. In Moscow and the region introduced the plan "Typhoon". It involves the collection of personnel involved in the liquidation

consequences of the emergency.

In turn, local Telegram channels report that there are victims as a result of the attack.

High-rise building on Leninsky Prospekt attacked by drone in Moscow. According to preliminary information, there are wounded," the statement said.

It is noted that drones were also shot down in the Moscow region.