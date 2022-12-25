New Zealand is the first in the world to ban smoking for the next generation

16:01 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

New Zealand is the first country in the world to approve a law that will ban smoking for the next generation from 2023.



This means that people born on or after January 1, 2009 will not be sold tobacco products at all. At the same time, this law does not restrict the sale of vapes. Thus, the New Zealand authorities are trying to "free themselves from tobacco smoke" by 2025.



Cigarettes will be available only in specialized stores, the number of which will be reduced by six times (from 6,000 to 600) across the country. In addition, the allowed amount of nicotine in cigarettes will be greatly reduced.

“Thousands of people will live longer and healthier lives, and the healthcare system will be $5 billion better by not having to treat the diseases that cause smoking: multiple types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations,” said Deputy Health Minister Aisha Werrall.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health believes that tobacco control is working, The Guardian quotes. The number of smokers has fallen to the lowest levels on record. Despite this, the number of “vapers” has grown: 8.3% of adults in 2022 compared to 6.2% in 2021.