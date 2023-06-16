Nintendo completely ceases its activities in the Russian market

18:12 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Japanese developer of game consoles and video games Nintendo announced the final termination of its activities in the Russian market. This decision was confirmed by the press service of the company.



According to an official statement, at the beginning of 2022, Nintendo temporarily stopped deliveries of goods to Russia, and the Nintendo eShop digital store was transferred to maintenance due to problems with processing transactions in rubles through payment services.



In light of the current economic outlook and the situation regarding the Russian market, Nintendo of Europe has taken the final decision to completely cease operations in Russia.



However, as part of our commitment to Russian customers, the Russian version of Nintendo eShop will continue to operate on a limited basis.. From May 31, 2023, Russian users of existing Nintendo Accounts will be able to re-download previously purchased digital content.

At the same time, creating new Nintendo Accounts with Russia as the country will not be possible, as stated in the company's official announcement.



In addition, for security purposes, all payment information associated with Nintendo Accounts, such as credit card information or PayPal account information, will be deleted.



This decision by Nintendo leaves the company's fans in Russia without the opportunity to purchase new games and content from the company's official store, and may have an impact on the gaming industry in the country.