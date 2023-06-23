The Netherlands imposes restrictions on the export of equipment for chips to China

13:50 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands is taking action to limit the export of chip manufacturing equipment to China.



According to Bloomberg, the Netherlands intends to introduce new export rules that will further limit the ability to export chip-making machines to China.



An official announcement is expected as early as next week or early July.



While the document itself will not explicitly refer to China or ASML Holding NV, it will be designed to restrict the export of the three ASML equipment models to China.. These rules can also be used by other EU members.



Reacting to this news, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, recalled the agreed mechanisms to counter the circumvention of sanctions by a terrorist state through third countries as part of the 11th EU sanctions package against Russia.