The Netherlands will stop providing asylum to Russians who evade mobilization

13:59 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russians who fled to the Netherlands, fearing being drafted into the army in Russia, will no longer automatically have the right to remain in the country.

According to the NOS broadcasting company, the Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service decided so. The body now treats the cases of Russian evaders in the same way as other people's asylum applications, and therefore also has the power to reject their applications.



Thus, citizens of the Russian Federation who fled to the Netherlands from mobilization will no longer have the right to automatically remain in the country.



Three months ago, Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burgh announced that Russians who had fled the mobilization would in any case be allowed to stay in the country. This was done in order to prevent prosecution of these people if they were sent back.



Another thing is with drafted Russians who deserted or refuse to serve.. They will not be subject to an asylum decision yet, which means that they can automatically stay.