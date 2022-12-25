The Netherlands is ready to create a tribunal in The Hague for the aggressor

08:49 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands noted its readiness to create a special tribunal in The Hague to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine.



On Monday, December 12, according to Reuters.



The publication writes that Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the International Criminal Court in The Hague will not be able to take over this case, so it is necessary to create a separate structure.

He added that the Netherlands, together with the EU countries, will seek international support and funding for this.



Also, ISS Prosecutor Karim Khan warned last week of the possibility of fragmentation and said that his court is indeed best suited for trials involving crimes of aggression, as member states can fill "gaps that are said to exist."