Netanyahu explained why Israel does not give Ukraine weapons

15:27 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post explained why Israel cannot provide Ukraine with weapons to fight the Russian Federation. According to him, weapons provided to Ukraine could end up in Iran, and subsequently they could be used against Israel itself.

“I think that Israel is in a special situation, which is different from, say, Poland, Germany, France or any of the Western countries that help Ukraine. First, we have a close military border with Russia. Our pilots are flying alongside Russians in the skies of Syria, and I think it's important that we maintain our freedom of action against Iranian attempts to deploy military forces on our northern border," Netanyahu said.

According to him, Israel is concerned that any systems provided to Ukraine will be used against them.

"Because they can fall into the hands of Iran and use against us. And by the way, this is not only a theoretical possibility. This happened with Western anti-tank weapons, which we now find on our borders. So here you need to be very careful," the head of the Israeli government said.

Netanyahu added that Israel "is extremely sorry that such a tragedy is happening in Ukraine." We are talking about the countless loss of human lives. And Israel would like it to end.

"And I believe that we are also in a special situation where we may be able in the future to help end this conflict.. I'm not sure this will happen. It may be quite hypothetical, but it can happen," the prime minister said.

He also stated that Israel's balanced behavior is correct, as one must be very prudent in international affairs.