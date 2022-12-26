Shoigu's unannounced visit to Belarus. What are they agreeing on?

10:04 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu urgently flew to Minsk. The Russian official held talks with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin. This was reported by the pro-government news agency BELTA on Saturday, December 3.

Shoigu and Lukashenka discussed "combat training and coordination, protection of territorial integrity and unwillingness to negotiate."

The formal head of the Republic of Belarus said that neither Moscow nor Minsk supposedly "wanted and do not want a war". According to him, Belarus and Russia are "like a single group, a single army today."

"I'm not going to scare anyone here. You are even more so. Everyone is already scared, scared. But if they want us to live peacefully in our region, regardless of how they look at it from across the ocean, both Russia and Belarus are ready for this. If they want to fight to the last, either a Ukrainian, or a Pole or even mercenaries, well, that's their business, that's their right. So far, for example, I and our special services do not see that they are ready for full-fledged negotiations and humanly negotiate,” Lukashenka said.

He also accused Ukraine and the West of "desire to continue the war" and said that "then the special operation will not stop."

Note that Shoigu's visit to Belarus on Saturday was not announced in advance.

It is also known that the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, an hour after his arrival, signed changes to the document on regional security with the Republic of Belarus.. In particular, after the announcement of Shoigu's arrival in the Republic of Belarus, the official account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus reported that Khrenin and Shoigu signed a protocol amending the Agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on the joint provision of regional security in the military sphere.

The signing of the documents took place not in the building of the Ministry of Defense or another department, but right at the airfield in Machulishchi. After signing the documents, Lukashenka also went to Minsk to meet with Shoigu.

As we have already reported, Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a new meeting in December during a telephone conversation.