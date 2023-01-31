German exports to Russia fell sharply

15:15 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

By last fall, German exports to Russia had fallen by more than 50% compared to 2022, but imports from Russia fell less sharply despite the cut in fossil fuel supplies.



This is evidenced by the data of the German government, writes Euractiv.



According to the document, German exports to Russia were almost 60% lower in October 2022 compared to October 2021.. At the same time, imports from this country fell only by about 49%, despite massive efforts to phase out imports of Russian fossil fuels.

"Trade with Russia has weakened significantly since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the German government wrote in a response to a parliamentary inquiry published on Monday.

The document adds that it is impossible to determine exactly how much the reduction in German-Russian trade is a direct consequence of the war, and how much is a consequence of the EU sanctions imposed on Moscow.