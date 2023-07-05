German companies lead the EU in terms of contributions to the Russian treasury - Bild

11:07 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the previous year, German organizations contributed much more funds to the Russian treasury than companies from the rest of the European Union.



This information was published in Bild.



Before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 371 German enterprises functioned in Russia. Currently, this number has decreased, but still remains significant - 262 companies from Germany continue to operate in the Russian Federation.



In 2022, they transferred a record $402 million in tax payments to the Russian budget. This figure is the highest among all countries of the European Union, exceeding the amount of tax deductions even from American companies.



Many German companies left Russia after the outbreak of a full-scale war against Ukraine, including such well-known brands as Siemens, Daimler and Wella.



Nevertheless, such large companies as Metro, Bayer, BMW, Hochland, Robert Bosch, Knauf Gips, and others continue to successfully operate on the Russian market and make tax payments to the budget of the aggressor country. Some of the German companies took advantage of the departure of competitors and were able to increase their sales volumes.



