You can’t pretend that nothing happened: the mayor of Paris spoke out against the participation of Russians in the 2024 Summer Olympics

16:45 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, spoke out against the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in the French capital.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.



Since the beginning of the year, the International Olympic Committee has supported the Asian Olympic Committee's initiative to host athletes from Russia and Belarus at its continental competitions, including this year's Asian Games in China. This potentially gave the Russians a chance to qualify for the 2024 Summer Games in France.



In January, Hidalgo said she supported the possible participation of Russian athletes in the Olympics under a neutral flag. However, it has since changed its position on this matter.



Hidalgo told French media on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that her preliminary statements were "accidental", because the neutral flag "does not exist". The mayor of Paris also added that athletes from Russia and Belarus should remain out of international tournaments for the entire period of time "while the war is going on in Ukraine."