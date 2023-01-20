Some corporations have not curtailed business in Russia, but make donations to Ukraine - study

11:47 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Moral Rating agency analyzed the generosity of donations to Ukraine by major global companies that were operating in Russia at the time of its invasion of Ukraine and did not curtail business after the start of the war.



As noted in the study, the sample included 122 of the 200 largest companies in the world that were operating in Russia at the time of the invasion.

"The importance of the sample lies both in the fact that it represents a significant part of the global corporate wealth, and in the fact that their connection to Russia gives them a corporate responsibility to both boycott Russia and support Ukraine, " the report said.

The general trend that the researchers drew attention to is that corporations remaining in Russia do not make donations to Ukraine.. However, some companies are betting on both sides of the confrontation.



A total of 38 corporations (31%) highlighted by the MRA have made humanitarian donations to Ukraine. 84 companies (69%) "kept their wallets in their pockets," analysts say.

"These companies - all profiting from Russia - have a clear moral responsibility to support Ukraine, " said MRA founder Mark Dixon.

At the same time, almost all of these 84 companies either did not leave Russia or continued certain activities on its territory.

This is not surprising, as it may be embarrassing for a company to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine while at the same time supporting Russia in financing an invasion that entails the same humanitarian crisis .

At the same time, the MRA identified 16 deviations: companies still in Russia that made humanitarian donations to Ukraine. Among them are American Boeing, British British Petroleum, Japanese Nissan Motor, German Siemens, Swiss Nestle, French Axa and others.

"Companies that donate to Ukraine and stay in Russia are hypocrites. They act like "moral oxymorons": on the one hand, they support Putin's ability to pay for the invasion of Ukraine, and on the other hand, they send money precisely to the victims of their financial support They play both sides of the game of life and death," the MRA founder emphasized.

For example, in April 2022, PepsiCo provided Ukraine with $15 million in humanitarian aid and resources.. Although the company first announced a suspension of Pepsi sales, Reuters found that their products continued to be produced and sold in Russia until August. Today, PepsiCo continues to manufacture all kinds of food products in Russia, such as potato chips.

"When PepsiCo singled out 'daily essentials' in its exit announcement, it didn't remember that it still has two factories in Russia that make potato chips. If chips are important, what food isn't? such. Through this loophole, PepsiCo is supporting Russian workers and the Russian economy, and its humanitarian aid is supporting Ukrainians who are victims of a war funded by the Russian economy that it supports,” Mark Dixon explained.

Many other companies, such as Boeing, Nissan, Raytheon, Crédit Agricole and United Parcel Service, have only suspended operations in Russia without committing to cut it down properly through asset sales. Many have mothballed their activities in Russia, being ready and waiting for the opportunity to return, the researchers note.