Oil sanctions against Russia will lead to the transformation of the oil products market - NYT

17:19 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Sanctions against Russian oil products coming into force on February 5 will lead to a large-scale transformation of this market. This conclusion was reached by experts and analysts interviewed by The New York Times.

They believe that both Europe and Russia will lose billions of dollars from restrictions, but the consequences will be more severe for Moscow, as Europe has already stocked up on fuel and prepared for potential shocks caused by a change in major suppliers.



Restrictions will work on the same principle as oil sanctions. A coalition of Western countries will present a “ceiling” for prices for high and low refined oil products, it is expected that they will be below current market indicators, which should reduce financial revenues for Russia. These measures threaten Europe with a jump in prices for petroleum products, primarily diesel fuel and gasoline, but experts do not predict long-term problems - Europe has been preparing for sanctions for several months and has created a strategic reserve.

"Russia has lost its most important client," the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) quoted the publication as saying.

For Russia, the consequences are much more serious, the publication claims.. In 2021, Russia accounted for about half of all diesel fuel supplies, or about 700,000 barrels per day. Experts expect that Russia will try to redirect the released flows to countries that are ready to continue working with Moscow, we are talking about the already familiar China, India and Turkey - the key consumers and beneficiaries of the war, as well as to the countries of South Africa and Asia. The problem is that these markets have long been set up and adapted to fuel from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and India, entering these markets will cost Russia dearly - it will have to provide a serious discount, and a long logistics arm will be an additional factor decrease in income.

“There is probably going to be one big giant reshuffle,” Hedi Grati, executive director of refining and marketing at S&P Global, assesses the prospects for market redistribution.

Some analysts, however, are somewhat more reserved about Europe's readiness for sanctions.. According to them, Europe will suffer significant losses for the same reasons as Russia - the reconfiguration of markets, coupled with increased logistical leverage, will lead to an increase in the cost of petroleum products in local markets, which is clearly not to be welcomed by freight companies and ordinary consumers.

“The prices of all products will have to rise higher. Europe will feel it especially strongly,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at research firm Energy Aspects.

The European consequences of sanctions will largely rest on indirect factors - the growth of the Chinese economy, as well as weather conditions within Europe itself.. Warm weather can significantly reduce the demand for fuel, then the consequences of sanctions will be much milder. Much also depends on the speed of restructuring logistics flows with oil products from other countries.