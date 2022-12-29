Flooding in the Philippines has claimed the lives of about 40 people

16:36 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Heavy rains have caused flooding in the Philippines that has affected more than 480,000 people in ten regions of the country.

This is reported by the National Council for the Prevention of Risks and Elimination of Natural Disasters.





The death toll has risen to 40, with 25 more missing. 11 people were injured.

There are 101.6 thousand people in evacuation centers. 418 disaster-related incidents were recorded, including landslides.

Element damaged 3.32 thousand. houses and destroyed another 746 worth 41.8 million pesos ($744.2 thousand). Damage caused to 43 infrastructure

objects, is estimated at 51.5 million pesos ($916.8 thousand), agriculture - at 208.5 million pesos ($3.7 million).

The floods damaged 125 roads and 13 bridges and affected 19 seaports.

Power outages were recorded in 63 cities, but they have already been restored in 60 cities, and water supply problems persist in four municipalities.