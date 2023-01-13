NATO deploys radar surveillance aircraft to Romania

The North Atlantic Alliance is preparing to deploy Airborne Early Warning Surveillance and Guidance (AWACS) aircraft in the Romanian capital Bucharest due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This is reported by the NATO Air Command.
The official stressed that the use of long-range radar surveillance and guidance aircraft will help to detect aircraft that pose a potential danger in advance.
Planes are expected to arrive on January 17, 2023. and will maintain a strengthened Alliance presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity.
