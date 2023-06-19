NATO fears Russia is attacking undersea internet cables to limit support for Ukraine

06:38 05 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia may attack critical infrastructure of NATO allies, including undersea Internet cables, to limit support for Ukraine.



This was stated by Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Intelligence and Security David Kettler.

"There is heightened concern that Russia may target submarine cables and other critical infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt Western life and gain leverage over countries backing Ukraine," he said.

More than 95% of international Internet traffic is transmitted through about 400 submarine cables, according to Kettler.. These cables are responsible for "providing financial transactions for 10 trillion US dollars every day". He stressed that they are an "economic pillar".



According to the Assistant Secretary General of NATO, Russia is now "actively creating maps" of this infrastructure.



At the same time, Kettler noted that "China is another important player on the seabed," but Beijing is working to develop its own underwater infrastructure, rather than "experiencing the vulnerabilities of other countries."



He noted that NATO allies continue to closely monitor such threats.