China's population declines for the first time in 60 years

By the end of 2022, China's population was 1,411,750,000 people, by the end of 2021 it was 850 thousand more. Last year, 9.56 million children were born in the country and 10.41 million people died.





The reduction was the first since 1961, the last year of the Great Chinese Famine, when about 15 million people died under Mao Zedong in three years (only according to official data).

The health and economic crises played a role: families were postponing the decision to have children due to the coronavirus and the fierce struggle against it by the authorities, as well as due to the deteriorating economic situation. GDP growth last year was the slowest since 1976 (with the exception of covid 2020).



Demographic problems will have far-reaching consequences for the Chinese and, as a result, the entire world economy. China, which now ranks second in the world in terms of GDP, has long been a major source of jobs and demand. The shallowing of this source threatens to slow down growth. In addition, the ratio of working people to pensioners is changing for the worse, which also places an additional burden on the economy.

“This is truly a historic turning point, the beginning of a long-term and irreversible process of population decline, ” says Wang Feng, an expert on Chinese demography at the University of California, Irvine (quoted by the Financial Times).

UN experts predict that China's population will decline by 109 million by 2050, more than three times their previous forecast in 2019, Reuters notes.



The agency writes that such a demographic decline was the result of China's "one family - one child" policy, introduced between 1980 and 2015, as well as high education prices, due to which families often refuse to raise more than one child.



Women of reproductive age (the Chinese authorities determine that this category includes women 25-35 years old) over the past year has decreased by 4 million.



