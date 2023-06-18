Canada's population has surpassed 40 million

08:43 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the latest data released by Statistics Canada, the population of this country has passed the 40 million mark, according to a report from the CBC.



The Federal Office provides real-time estimates of the population of Canada using "Population Clocks". The historic moment when the number of inhabitants exceeded the mark of 40 million was recorded around 22:00 Kyiv time on Friday.



Canada's current population growth rate is 2.7%. The agency noted that this is the highest annual growth rate since 1957, when Canada was in a post-war baby boom.



The statistics also show that Canada's population increased by a record 1.05 million last year, with about 96% of that increase driven by international migration.. However, population growth also presents challenges for the country, especially in the area of housing.



According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, house prices in the country continue to rise. Over the past four months, the average value of a Canadian home on the secondary market has steadily increased. The latest available data for April was for a median home sale of $716,000.