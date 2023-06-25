Wagner mercenaries captured the village of Krasnoe in the Lipetsk region in the Russian Federation

In recent hours, the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" are expanding their influence and occupying new territories in Russia. One of these settlements, the village of Krasnoe in the Lipetsk region, was under their control.
Information about this was distributed by Russian Telegram channels. An eyewitness, a resident of the village, filmed military equipment and several armed fighters after lunch on 24 June.
According to him, some people in military uniforms headed towards Moscow, while the other part remained in Krasnoye, occupying various positions.
Earlier it was reported that Wagner militants seized military facilities and office buildings in the cities of Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don .
The confrontation between the Wagner mercenaries and the army of the Russian Federation continues.
