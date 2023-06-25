Wagner mercenaries captured the village of Krasnoe in the Lipetsk region in the Russian Federation

18:30 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent hours, the mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" are expanding their influence and occupying new territories in Russia. One of these settlements, the village of Krasnoe in the Lipetsk region, was under their control.



Information about this was distributed by Russian Telegram channels. An eyewitness, a resident of the village, filmed military equipment and several armed fighters after lunch on 24 June.



According to him, some people in military uniforms headed towards Moscow, while the other part remained in Krasnoye, occupying various positions.