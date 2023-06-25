Mercenaries of PMC "Wagner" reached the Moscow region - Russian media

19:51 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Russian media, information has appeared about the alleged penetration of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC into the Moscow region.



A video appeared on the Web that recorded the movement of equipment allegedly belonging to the Wagnerites.

Currently, the bridge across the Oka River in Kolomna, Moscow Region, is closed to traffic.. It can only be crossed on foot or by bicycle.

Local residents are actively sharing videos showing long columns of military equipment moving towards Moscow. These videos are confirmed by information about the escort of these convoys by employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate (GIBDD), according to Baza.